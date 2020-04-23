Sunyani, Techiman Markets Closed Down

THE MAIN market in the Sunyani Business District, otherwise called Nana Bosoma Market, held every Wednesday, has been closed down by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, in conjunction with the Sunyani Traditional Council in the Bono Region, as part of efforts to enforce social distancing against COVID-19 among traders.

The Techiman Municipal Assembly has also closed down the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East Region which serves traders from all over the West African sub-region for the same COVID-19 preventive reasons.

Market activities start from Tuesday to Thursday on a weekly basis.

In Sunyani, as part of the measures, the assembly has put traders into three categories and assigned them to the Sunyani Coronation Park, the Sunyani Jubilee Park and the Twene Amanfo Secondary Technical High School compound for trading activities.

In a news release, the assembly said all traders should comply with the directive which started on Tuesday.

It said those selling foodstuff, including vegetables, root and tubers, plantain and all food-related items, would trade at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Those who deal in leathers, such as bags, shoes, sandals, belts, among others, are expected to ply their trade at Twene Amanfo SHTS, while those who deal in clothing such as second hand clothes and related materials will sell at the Jubilee Park.

The MCE, Justina Awo Banahene, who signed the release, said the assembly regretted the inconvenience caused to traders, but said it was necessary to ensure nobody contracted the coronavirus in the municipality.

She urged all patrons to the market to adhere to the directives, by observing handwashing protocols and use of hand sanitizers.

At Techiman, the authorities were in the process of preparing new places for the traders at Gyarko Park and Methodist Park, among other places.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani