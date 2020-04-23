Railways Ministry Extends Covid-19 Support To More Communities

The Ministry of Railways Development has reached to additional communities in the Greater Accra and Volta Regions with coronavirus (Covid-19) relief items.

The communities include Kpone, Asutsuare, Juapong and Shai Osudoku.

The Ministry on Wednesday, April 22, donated bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, bottles of water, personal protective equipment, gallons of hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, bowls, toilet rolls and undisclosed amounts of money to the traditional councils and district assemblies in the various communities.

The move aimed at cushioning the economic burdens of the people occasioned by coronavirus and as well helping to fight the virus.

The Ministry made similar donations to the chiefs and people of Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 18.

Leading the donations on Wednesday was the Minister, Joe Ghartey, who has deemed it very necessary to reach out to the various communities which are along the rail line and have been impacted by coronavirus due to the outbreak of the virus at Afcons Construction, an Indian company working on the Tema-Mpakadam rail project.

The Minister engaged leaders in the various communities including Nii Tetteh Otu II, Chief of Kpone, Adagbo Ngmogmowuyaa, Osudoku Mantse, among other things, expressing empathy about the situation they find themselves in the wake of the virus.

With the confirmed cases in the areas caused by an Indian worker of Afcons Construction, the Indian Company working on the Tema-Mpakadam rail line, the Minister says it was only appropriate that the sector Ministry went to the rescue of the residents, describing the donations as the Ministry’s widow’s mite.

He says government was working around the clock and testing massively to help contain the virus.

He seized the opportunity to admonish residents to at all times respect the social distancing protocol and the safety measures.

The chiefs and District Chief Executives expressed profound gratitude to the Ministry for the benevolent gestures.

By Melvin Tarlue