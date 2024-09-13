Sunyani West Inaugurates Inter-Party Dialogue Committee

AN INTER-Party Dialogue Committee for the Sunyani West District with members from various institutions and stakeholders has been inaugurated to collaborate and work towards peaceful elections in the December polls.

The multi-sectorial committee with membership from the traditional council, the local council of churches, the Electoral Commission( EC), the police, political parties, persons with disability, the National Commission On Civic Education (NCCE) market women (traders), the Commission on Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), media among others was inaugurated by the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the NCCE, Peter Gyasi Kwabena Appiah.

The committee is to work with the theme, ‘Together We Can Build Ghana So Get Involved’.

Awerempimhene of Awua Domase Traditional Council, Okatakyie Yaw Nti will chair the committee and the secretary is Inspector Gabriel Asong, the Sunyani West District Police.

Referring to members as eminent personalities who are expected to work hard to ensure a peaceful election without violence, Mr. Appiah said the committee must play a pivotal role in identifying causes of potential violence or misunderstanding and work to nip it in the bud.

Your pivotal role especially as you are from different institutions shows unity in diversity. He asked members to advocate for tolerance and peaceful co-existence among political parties especially before, during, and after the December elections.

‘The democracy we practice is all citizens play an active role in the governance process hence NCCE put this committee in place from diverse backgrounds to help ensure a peaceful election.

He spoke on the need to put measures in place to prevent violent extremists who operate from the Sahel region from taking advantage of the Ghanaian electioneering period and crossing over to foment problems.

‘Since the country gained independence it is only between 1992 till date that Ghana has enjoyed stable democracy so members should help protect our democracy’.

Mr Appiah reminded members to work with political parties to stop inflammatory and provocative language that can inflame passion.

He advised members to liaise with political parties to be vigilant against disinformation and misinformation and also preach against monetization in their campaigns.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Odomase