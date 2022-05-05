Support Def Jam Deal, It’s Big-Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has opened up about his record deal with international record label Def Jam Recordings appealing to Ghanaians to rally support behind him in times like this.

Earlier this week, Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Africa announced the global signing of the Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae musician to the global Def Jam artist family.

Def Jam Africa will as result represent his music across Africa, whilst Def Jam Recordings will become his label home in the U.S. with 0207 Def Jam supporting the record in the U.K.

The BhimNation president

under the new contract will also record three albums for the label. No clear timeline has however been indicated for the deal.

On Thursday, May 5, 2021, a joint press conference was held at the Mövenpick Hotel in Accra to officially announce the deal.

Speaking at the ceremony Stonebwoy expressed enthusiasm about joining the Def Jam family.

According to him, it’s a win for Ghana and it’s music followers. He went on to ask Ghanaians to pray for him to grow in talent so he can deliver more.

“From every beginning, there is a need to push higher, input a lot of resources from different angles to get to the next level because it is a wish for all of us to reach higher. Fortunately for me in my line of career, my achievement cannot be credited to me because we do this for the people.

We make people happy. The credit goes to Ghana, the culture and the genre of music,” he stated.

“For all the successes Stonebwoy chalks, there are invisible faces behind. I want to extend a hand of respect to all of you.”

“We have been working on this deal since 2017. So it took us 5years to finally get here and so it is a big deal for us to support so we can also push and take it to the world,” he added.

By Francis Addo