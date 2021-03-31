Support Gov’t to make Ghana a Mining Investment Hub – Samuel A. Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor(MP) has urged stakeholders within the mining sector to support the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government in making Ghana the mining investment hub of Africa.

He made the appeal on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 when he called on the Management and Staff of the Minerals Commission. His working visit to the Head office of the Minerals Commission in Accra was to familiarise himself with operations and interact with Staff.

He urged management and staff of the Commission to as a matter of urgency support him and the government to make Ghana an attractive investment destination for mining in Africa and beyond.

The Minister indicated that the old ways of doing business as usual has become a thing of the past and appealed to the Management and Staff of the Commission to join forces with him and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to among others, solve the enormous challenges confronting the mining sector, especially the Artisanal small scale mining (ASM).

” H.E the President expect results from all of us, We can not fail, we must rise up to the occasion” he emphasized.

He reiterated that laws relating to local content will be strictly enforced to attract many locals into the mining space, particularly the community mining scheme and the small scale mining sector in general.

He further stated that the time has come for Government to decentralize mining regulations in the country to facilitate easy access of obtaining mining licence, adding that this will help bring sanity in the small scale mining arena.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission Mr. Martin Ayisi pledged the Commission’s determination to work hard and help the Hon. Minister achieve his goals.

A member of staff, Mr. Michael kotoka, suggested to the Hon.Minister to make issues of galamsey a performance indicator for all Regional Ministers.