COTVET Holds Apprenticeship Workshop

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (COTVET), in partnership with the British Council, has held a workshop on the implementation of Ghana’s first National apprenticeship policy at the British Council, Accra.

The draft national programme primarily seeks to guide apprenticeship practice in line with global standards for the technical and vocational sector in the country.

It is also aimed at coordinating Ghana’s apprenticeship sector, and bringing together several separate schemes under one common standard.

Stakeholders were put in groups to deliberate on the draft policy for close to six hours ahead of its implementation by government.

It sought to create an enabling platform aimed at making it easier for apprentices to access skill training in areas ranging from carpentry to dressmaking.

The acting Director General of COTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, said that the apprenticeship policy, which has enormous benefits, should have been in place long ago, however, it is better late than never.

According to Dr. Asamoah, the government aims to produce world-class apprentices who can attract the attention of employers from every part of the world.

He stated, “Apprentices will have more opportunities to gain certifications to show evidence of their skills as well.”

He added, “Beyond the benefits the country is expected to derive from this national apprenticeship policy, businesses will also benefit immensely if they are guided by the policy. If businesses adopt apprenticeship training as one way of developing their workforce, it can help to develop highly skilled employees.”

By Kofi Aduonum