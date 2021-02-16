Supreme Court Dashes Mahama’s Hope To Re-open Case

John Mahama

The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision dismissed an application by former President John Dramani Mahama seeking leave of the court to re-open his case to subpoena the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

The seven member panel of the court presided over the Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah in its ruling held that the petitioner failed to give the court an inkling of an idea as to the nature of evidence he sought to lead when he re-opens his case.

The court also held that the petitioner failed to demonstrate how the evidence he was seeking to adduce would help the court in determining the case before it.

The court wondered how the Chairperson of the EC was to vindicate herself as argued by the petitioner when she is not on trial before the court.

The court therefore, dismissed the application.

Meanwhile, Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel for the petitioner has indicated that they will file an application to review the court’s decision on February 11, 2021 when it held that the respondents cannot be compelled to testify in the trial.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak