SWAG Backs African Games LOC To Succeed

SWAG Executives and officials of the Games LOC in a pose

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, has told the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) that the 2023 African Games to be hosted by Ghana is a project the media shall embrace by providing quality and positive publicity which will enhance the brand building and sponsorship drive of the games to ensure Ghana puts up a world standard sports event

Yeboah said “our colleagues from across the continent and the world will travel to Ghana for this historic games and the failure of the LOC to deliver will mean the failure of the Ghanaian Sports Media,” hence advised the LOC to as well, invest in the capacity building of the sports media.

The SWAG President was responding to concerns raised by the LOC for the 2023 African Games during an official visit to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) to commence a familiarization visit to media houses in Ghana seeking to discuss collaboration and Ghana’s readiness to host the continental version of the Olympic Games.

The Chairman for the Ghana 2023 African Games, Kwaku Ofosu Asare, remarked that government was committed to allocating funds for the games which would be held in Accra and Kumasi. “This is a legacy event because President Akufo Addo has directed that athletes and officials should be developed and empowered beyond Ghana 2023, and also directs that the hostel facility for the games will later be used for a University of Sports Development,” the LOC Chairman told SWAG.

He confirmed that the Borteyman site earmarked for the Olympic size stadium has been fully secured and allayed fears of any encroachment.

Mr. Asare hinted that the LOC was working behind the scenes, engaging the African Union, Federations and all stakeholders to ensure that Ghana successfully hosted a memorable event.

“It is our target to be within the top five ranked nations, hence the constant engagement with federations to ensure our athletes are adequately prepared and our coaches equipped,” Mr. Asare said.

Present at the meeting from SWAG were President Yeboah, Maurice Quansah, Charles Osei Asibey, Thomas Boakye Agyeman and Raymond Ackumeh.

The Local Organizing Committee was represented by Mr. Asare, Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, Ms. Eva Otchere and Ahmed Osman Halid, Esq.