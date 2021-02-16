Fameye Eyes VGMA Artiste Of The Year Award

Fameye

Hiplife/afrobeat artiste, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, aka Fameye, who is known for his hit single, ‘Nothing I Get’, has declared that he will be disappointed if he is not crowned Artiste of the Year at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Fameye, who was adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the fourth edition of the Western Music Awards held last year, said he stands a good chance of winning the award due to his track record.

He also won the Best New Artiste of the Year at the 2020 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The artiste mentioned that he has worked extremely hard in the year under review and is therefore deserving of the award.

In an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, Fameye said, “This year, I’m hoping to see myself in that category. This time around, I want the main artiste of the year. I think I worked hard enough to bag that award. So I’m hoping to win both 3 Music Awards and VGMAs. My fans will be disappointed if I don’t win Artiste of the Year and that will make me disappointed as well because they know what I did last year and still doing now. So they know their artiste has worked enough to get that recognition.”

Fameye recently signed music distribution deal with Empire, a Nigeria-based distribution company to market and distribute his musical works on the global market.

The deal will ensure that all musical works of Fameye which include his upcoming project are promoted on various international musical platforms.

Last year, Kuami Eugene was crowned Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year to the shock of many who believed that he did not deserve to win.