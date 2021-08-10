Supreme Court Judge, Samuel Marful-Sau Passes On

The Late Justice Marful-Sau

INFORMATION reaching DGN Online indicates that Supreme Court Judge, Justice Marful-Sau, 64, is reported dead.

According to DGN sources, he died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after a short illness.

The late Justice Marful-Sau was nominated together with three other judges by President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2018 and was part of the seven-member panel that heard the 2020 election petition by the NDC’s John Mahama against the Electoral Commission of Ghana and Nana Akufo-Addo.

Marful-Sau was born in Assin Adubiase in the Central Region. After qualifying as a Barrister-at-law 1984 he worked at the office of the Provisional National Defence Council and entered private legal practice before being called to the High Court bench in June 2002.

He subsequently became an Appeal Court judge in 2006 and in 2018 he was appointed justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

BY Daniel Bampoe