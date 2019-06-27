Supreme Court Orders Sale Of Woyome Properties

Alfred Agbesi Woyome



The Supreme Court has ordered the sale of four properties belonging to embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome to defray the GHc51.2 million he fraudulently received as judgment.

The state in its efforts to recover the the huge money erroneously paid to the NDC financier, identified five properties belonging to Woyome each worth about $1.5 million.

But moves by the state to confiscate the properties were truncated by claims that some of those properties were not his but rather belong to others.

The receiver of UT Bank, Eric Nana Nipa, in his witness statement to the apex court, claims the bank acquired the properties from Mr. Woyome on April 5, 2013 and May 13, 2014 respectively.

Anator Holdings, a company owned by Mr. Woyome was also claiming that a quarry belonging to him which was also identified by the state had been used as collateral for a loan hence cannot be confiscated by the state.

Others include residential properties at Trassaco and Kpehe where Mr. Woyome resides.

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah, who cross-examined the receiver, pointed out inaccuracies in statements by UT Bank, insisting that the claims are instruments of deceit to frustrate efforts by the state to execute the judgment of the Supreme Court.

During cross-examination, Mr. Dame revealed that there was no deed of transfer between Woyome and UT Bank which guarantees the bank the right to lay claim to the properties in question.

Interestingly, all documents filed by UT Bank, including the land title certificates and site plans of the said properties, are all in the name of Mr. Woyome.

Mr. Dame accused the receivers of UT bank of colluding with Mr. Woyome to frustrate efforts by the state to sell the properties

The court presided over by a single judge, Justice Alfred A. Benin in his ruling found that claims by UT Bank that the properties were used for collateral were shams and a collusion to help Mr. Woyome hide the properties from the state.

He subsequently ordered that three residential properties – two at Trassaco and one at Kpehe be sold to retrieve the money.

The court also ordered that a quarry located at Mamfi should also be sold as it is wholly owned by Mr. Woyome.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak