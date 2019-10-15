Supreme Gets Walk Over… Into Prez Cricket Semis

As the morning downpour on Sunday subsided, the sunlight emerged and paved way for the last round of Pool matches of the ongoing Ghana Cricket Association President’s Invitational T20 Tournament at the Achimota Cricket Ovals.

On Oval A, Supreme Warriors Cricket Club had a walk over and topped Pool B with 8 points and +3.073 NRR after Kyebi Leopards boycotted the match.

The encounter which was expected to be tensed, had all hopes dashed when handlers of the Leopard’s felt the pitch was not good enough for Cricket despite Umpires decision to sanction both matches, having assessed the grounds.

Supreme has therefore set a clash with Carel Superkings, who are second in Pool A for the semi finals on Oval B.

Meanwhile, Pool A leaders, Everest Cricket Club, will play United Cricket Club in the first semi on Oval A this Sunday after edging out Salt ‘N’ Pepper on Oval B.