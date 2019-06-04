Suspect Confesses Burying Grandma Like Goat

Shadrach Hushie after he was arrested

SHADRACH HUSHIE, the 25-year-old painter who allegedly murdered his grandma has reportedly confessed to the crime by saying he buried the 72-year-old woman, Patience Aku Hushie like a goat.

According to him, the grandmother refused to save him when he was arrested by members of a Neighbourhood Watch Committee for stealing a motorbike but rather resulted to hurling insults and curses on him.

This he mentioned provoked him to strike the back of his grandmother’s head on the cement concrete floor and strangulated her to death.

He was said to have made the confession during police interrogation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, which was secretly buried at the backyard of their house at Obatan, a suburb of Zenu in the Kpone-Katamansu District of the Greater Accra Region by the suspect has been exhumed last Saturday.

The exhumation was done by a team of Environmental Health personnel and assembly members led by the Police on Sunday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric Amponsah, Crime Officer of Zenu/Atadeka District Police Headquarters told DAILY GUIDE at the scene of exhumation that the corpse has been handed over to the bereaved family for onward burial as a result of its decomposing nature.

According to police, on May 15, 2019, uncle of the suspect reported to police that the deceased had gone missing since April 20, 2019 and he has a solid believe that the suspect knows the whereabouts of the deceased.

Police initiated investigations and picked up intelligence that the suspect was seen burying something in an uncompleted building close to the deceased house.

On May 15, 2019, the suspect who was involved in a different case and was detained in the Ashaiman District Police cells was rearrested.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, explaining that a month ago he was accused of stealing a motorbike by community watchdog members but was released after some few minutes.

Upon his arrival home that night around 9:00pm, he was in the room when the deceased started hurling insults amidst abusive words against him about the motorbike issue.

Out of provocation, he held the neck of the deceased; hit her head on the ground and hard-pressed on the neck with his hand which led to the death of the deceased.

In order to cover-up his wicked act, he secretly carried the 72-year-old woman’s corpse and buried her in the uncompleted building behind the house.

He has therefore led police to the scene where he buried the grandmother’s corpse and the body has been exhumed for burial.

Meanwhile, the Ashaiman District court has remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on a later date.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema