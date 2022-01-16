Suspect Stabs Police Officer To Death In Berekum

A police officer attached to the Berekum Police Command has been stabbed to death by suspect this morning.

The deceased, (name withheld) was stabbed by the suspect identified as Yaw Peprah who has been on police wanted list for various criminal offences.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the incident occurred when the suspect was being taken to the charge office for his statement to be taken when he removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed the officer to death.

The suspect took to his heels after stabbing the officer but he was given a hot chase and re-arrested by the townsfolks leading to his death after he was shot and assaulted by angry mob.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has confirmed the unfortunate incident Sunday January 16, 2022 saying “The sad incident happened in the Bono Region and further details will be given after we have duly informed the family and the next-of-kin of the late officer.”

“Meanwhile, we respectfully urge the public, especially the Media not to put the name of the officer and any sensitive details about the incident in the media until the family is duly briefed.”

“We sympathizes with the family of the police officer, Ghana Police Service as well as friends of the law enforcer.”

More soon…

By Vincent Kubi