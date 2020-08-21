Suspected Armed Robbers Accused Of Murder

The Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended three men they suspect to be armed robbers operating within the metropolis and connected to some murders.

The suspects are Shamsu Alhassan, aka Shaalolo, a 23-year old trader; Abdul Wahab Yakubu, aka Emba, a 22-year old Okada rider; and Mumuni Iddrisu, aka Toli, a 21-year Okada rider.

Alhassan and Iddrisu have also been accused of robbing and killing one Ahmed Mohammed on January 20, 2020 at Abbosey Okai, Fan Milk area.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, said the police believed the suspects were behind some robberies at Dansoman, Achimota, Kaneshie and Awudome recently.

She said on August 2, 2020 around 5:20pm, the three suspects robbed a pharmacy shop at Dansoman, Exhibition.

They parked their unregistered Royal motorbike in front of the pharmacy shop, entered and ordered the sales girl to hand over all monies to them at gunpoint.

Suspect, Alhassan entered the manager’s office and took an unspecified amount of money in addition.

“In an attempt to escape, an alarm was raised leading to the arrest of Alhassan and his accomplice, Yakubu, who tried to escape with the motorbike but was arrested by a police patrol team,” she stated.

DSP Tenge said on August 5, 2020, the police apprehended Iddrisu at his hideout at Mataheko; and upon interrogation he admitted committing separate robberies using similar modus operandi including one at a boutique in Dansoman.

She said that the unregistered Royal motorbike which suspects use in perpetrating the crime and a black polythene bag containing Indian hemp were later retrieved from suspects by the police.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey