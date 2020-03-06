Suspected Coronavirus Scear At Korle Bu

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has recorded another suspected case of coronavirus (COVID- 19) this time, a US based Ghanaian woman.

The said woman according to a release signed by Head of Public Relations, KBTH, Mustapha Salifu,arrived in Accra a few days ago.

The release indicated that the woman who needed gynaecological services had booked an appointment to see a doctor at the Hospital.

“She reported yesterday at the maternity block and was admitted for gyneacological procedure and in the process it was detected that she had a high grade fever.”

Her history revealed she had travelled from a country and state where COVlD-19 had been diagnosed; she also had mild respiratory symptoms and thus met the case definition for a suspected case of COVID-19 as defined by the Ghana Health Service,” it said.

It further noted that other laboratory investigations suggested a bacterial infection, ‘and she was started on antibiotics.’

The hospital’s release stated that a sample was taken from her at about 11pm yesterday and sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute to test for COVlD-l9.

The uncertainty of the outcome of the test results, sent another fear and panic across the teaching hospital.

Health officers who attended to the woman began a self quarantine procedure with some locking themselves up in their cars while others went home and locked themselves up in their rooms.

But Dr. Badu Sarkodie, Head of public health division at the Ghana Health Service said the test results from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), proved negative for coronavirus.

This news of the latest suspected case of the deadly virus in Korle bu comes a month after the teaching hospital isolated two foreign nationals after they reported to the health facility with symptoms of Coronavirus.

The two individuals, a Chinese and an Argentine, were residing in Accra for a few days prior to the manifestation of symptoms similar to the viral infection.

But test results proved negative and they were treated for influenza.

The hospital says the woman involved in the latest case has been isolated in a single room at the 6th floor of the Maternity Block, with staff who attend to her given personal protective equipment.

“She has been reviewed and she is fairly stable.

Staff members are entreated to remain calm and be mindful to wash their hands regularly and observe good respiratory etiquette,” it noted.

Ghana as at March 4, 2020, has tested 40 suspected cases of COVID-19 all proving negative for the virus.

The government has assured the public it is doing everything possible to prevent the virus from entering into the country.

Minister of health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu on Wednesday March 4, 2020 announced an additional GH¢11 million to shore up the country’s preparedness and response measures.

Meanwhile Ghana’s neighbour Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.

The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March. She is being treated in isolation and her condition is stable, the government said in a statement.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri