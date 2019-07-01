Suspected Kidnappers Allege Torture

The suspects

Some persons arrested in Kumasi for allegedly kidnapping two Canadian girls have alleged severe torture by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) operatives.

According to them, they were subjected to severe beatings and various forms of physical torture when they were arrested and whiles in the custody of the BNI.

In the case of Seidu Abubakari aka Nba, his lawyer, Andrew Vortia told the court that his client who is diabetic had been subjected to physical torture of all forms.

He claims his client has torture marks all over his body.

This drew the attention of the presiding judge, Justice George Buadi who invited the accused person to approach him so he could take a look on his body.

The judge after taking a closer look at the body of the accused person said there was no feasible marks on his body to suggest that he had been subjected to physical torture.

Sampson Aghallor who is said to be the master mind behind the gang also alleged torture claiming they have also been separated from other inmates.

He alleged that he was tortured into writing a statement against himself and the other accused persons.

He also alleged that the BNI operatives have refused them the opportunity to see their family members and loved ones, including his pregnant girlfriend who came all the way from Nigeria.

Yussif Yakubu also alleged being tortured with hot water when he was arrested in Kumasi.

The accused persons pleaded with the court to remand them into prison custody so they could get the opportunity to mingle with others.

However, Hilda Craig, a senior state attorney described the claims of torture to be “afterthoughts and fabricated stories to make the BNI look bad”.

She said the accused persons cannot be sent to Nsawam when they are needed for investigations.

“They should be in BNI custody for quick conclusion of investigations”, she told the court.

Justice Buadi ordered that the accused persons remain in BNI custodies as there is no evidence that they have been subjected to any form of physical torture.

Meanwhile, the police are still hunting for two more suspects in connection with the case.

The two have only been identified as Mohammed and Derry who are said to be residents of Kumasi.

By Gibril Abdul Razak