Damongo Hospital Nurses On Sit-Down Strike

Nurses at the Damongo hospital in the West Gonja district of the Savannah Region have embarked on a sit down strike over poor working conditions.

The nurses claim management of the hospital has failed in delivering on their promise of better working conditions.

According to the aggrieved nurses, they called off an intended strike some months ago after the management of the hospital promised to meet their demands of improved working conditions.

They indicated that, an agreement was reached between the nurses and the management of the hospital for a 10% basic salary allowances due them starting from January 2019.

However, hospital management failed to pay the said amount after promising to release the money to them in a month.

The nurses also raised the issue of denial of study leave by management. According to them, the decision of the management of the facility was informed by the fact that management does not see the relevance of the course of study chosen by the nurses, to the hospital.

This, according to the nurses is a deliberate attempt by management of the facility to frustrate and belittle the career choices and progression of staffs of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the nurses in a statement signed by Abdul Karim Issah, Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association at the West Gonja Hospital, has issued a 72 hour ultimatum for the immediate removal of the matron and the administrator of the hospital.

They are also calling for the immediate dismissal and replacement of the administrator and the Matron of the hospital, whom, according to the nurses are the major cause of the woes of the hospital.

From Eric Kombat, Damongo