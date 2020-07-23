Suspend GBC DTT Directives – Nana Tells Communications Minister

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to suspend DTT channels directive issued to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The Minister had ordered Management of GBC to reduce their channels from six to three.

But after widespread opposition to the directive, the President has asked her to hold on with the directive.

A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, says announced the President’s directive to the Minister.

By Melvin Tarlue