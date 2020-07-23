NDC Threatens Security Agencies With Purging

Sammy Gyamfi

THE OPPOSITION National Democratic Congress (NDC) has threatened to deal with the security agencies mercilessly if they win the upcoming December 7, 2020 general elections.

According to the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the security agencies are in bed with the ruling government.

He claims that the Akufo-Addo government has bastardised them.

He emphasised that the NDC on assumption of power will see to the purging of the security services.

Sammy Gyamfi, speaking at the NDC’s weekly press briefing on the accusations that the Security Agencies are intimidating their members at the ongoing voter registration exercise stated categorically that the military and police are increasingly becoming partisan under the NPP government.

He stated emphatically that “We are telling them, all the Security Agencies, they are making the Security Services term Conterminous with that of President Akufo – Addo. The day President Akufo – Addo will exist the office will be the last day they will serve as policemen and military men and we will deal with them mercilessly. That’s the message we (NDC) are sending to them”.

“Notice is hereby served to all unscrupulous Security Officials who have lent themselves to the despotic Akufo Addo-gov’t as pliant agents of violence against innocent citizens, that the next NDC government will fish them out and deal with them mercilessly when power eventually shifts”.

He continued that “The armed forces are being bastardised left right and centre, as for the police, they have been rendered useless. For all the police and soldiers in uniform who are being partisan, we want to let them know that there will be retribution”.

Sammy Gyamfi added that “And for the few ones who still have their integrity and conscience intact, this is the time to rise up and be counted because we want to tell those bad ones that we shall fish them out and deal with them. That includes the Efutu Police commander”.

Self Defense

Interesting, the NDC who sees that it was wrong for Hawa Koosom, a minister and MP for Awutu Senya East to defend herself when she was allegedly been attacked at Kasoa urged its polling agents and supporters at various registration centres to defend themselves through whatever means necessary.

Sammy Gyamfi noted that although the party has filed numerous complaints of attacks on its polling agents, the Ghana Police Service is not forthcoming with results.

He noted that “Comrades who are listening to us, do not sit aloof and allow these cowards and criminals to beat you, maim you and even kill you. Mobilise yourselves, come together and defend yourselves.

“Take whatever means necessary to defend yourself against harm and against death. Call on us anytime you need any support and we will stand by you every step of the way,” he stated.

The NDC Communications Officer further accused President Akufo-Addo of orchestrating and supervising all the attacks meted out to his party members.

Prosecution

The NDC Director for Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah also said if President Akufo-Addo fails to prosecute the Minister of Special Initiatives, the next NDC government under John Mahama will ensure that the minister faces the law.

“If Hawa Koomson is left off the hook by President Akufo-Addo, I want to assure the people of Ghana that the next NDC government in January 2021 will arrest and prosecute her,” Mr Afriyie-Ankrah said.

“We further wish to sound a note of caution to some state Security Officials who have lent themselves as willing and pliant agents of violence against political opponents and innocent Ghanaians against their criminal acts. We wish to remind them that power emanates from the people, hence whatever power they exercise must be done in the supreme interest of the Ghanaian people” he said.

“NDC government will fish out and deal drastically with all NPP thugs and their collaborators in state security agencies who are currently being used to maim and intimidate innocent civilians”, he said.

BY Daniel Bampoe