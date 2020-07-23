Foreign Minister Commiserates With President Ouattara Over PM Death

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has called on the President of the Republic of Cote d’ Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, to commiserate with him over the death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Prime Minister.

The visit which took place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 was in compliance with the directives of President Nana Akufo-Addo

During the meeting, she expressed appreciation with the Ivoiren leader for agreeing to meet her and her delegation

“at short notice in this trying and difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“President Akufo Addo, the Government and people of Ghana received with great sadness, the unfortunate news of the sudden demise of H.E. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Prime Minister and Head of Government of Cote d’Ivoire, on 8th July, 2020,” she briefed President Ouattara.

“Even though your brother and friend, President Akufo-Addo, has extended condolences to you, he has sent us to come personally and commiserate with you, the Government and people of Cote d’Ivoire, especially the bereaved family, on the demise of Mr. Coulibaly. President Akufo-Addo believes that this is the way we should continue to do things as Africans. In the particular case of Cote d’Ivoire, he believes that our visit is the proper thing to do, given the close blood ties and friendship that bind our two countries and the special relations both of you share,” she said.

“Mr. President, the late Prime Minister was a true son of Cote d’Ivoire and our dear region. As your close associate for decades, he stood by you in your efforts to build a strong and prosperous Cote d’Ivoire. We will all remember him for his distinguished public service and great patriotism.”

“Our prayer is that God will comfort you and grant you strength and courage in this moment of grief. May the soul of our departed brother and friend rest in peace.”

“May I also on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, convey condolences on the death of former Prime Minister, H.E. Seydou Diarra, which sad event occurred on Sunday, 19th July, 2020. Like Prime Minister Coulibaly, Mr. Diarra also served this country with distinction.”

“May the souls of our dearly departed rest in peace.

Once again, thank you, Mr. President, for receiving us,” she said.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey was accompanied by Minister for Defence Dominic Nitiwul, Zongo and Inner City Development Minister, Dr.Mustafa Hamid, Michael Ofori-Atta, Director – Regional Integration, Office of the President and Senior officers from the Ghana Foreign Ministry.

By Melvin Tarlue