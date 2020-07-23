GES Director General Tours WASSCE Centres

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, embarked on monitoring of the ongoing WASSCE practical examinations in schools in the Eastern Region.

The Director General who was accompanied by Seth Nkatiah, of the Office of the Senior Minister, observed that candidates and invigilators were in strict compliance with the Covid- 19 protocols. Students were masked up as they busily went about their practical examination.

The team visited Akim Aperade SHS, Akim Achiase SHS, Akim Swedru SHS, Attafuah SHTS, Akim Oda and St. Francis SHTS, Akim Oda, located in the Achiase, Birim South and Birim Central districts.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa, in a short message congratulated the candidates for their zeal and determination to defy the odds of the Covid-19 threats as they prepared adequately for the 2020 WASSCE.

“Posterity would be kind to your year group as Covid-19 pandemic nearly ruined your academic aspirations”

“The Good Lord will bless your energy and reward you handsomely with good results”.

The team also took advantage to inquire on the receipts of PPEs supplied by government to schools and the general campuses reactions to the observance of the social distancing, (in the classrooms, dormitories and dining halls), display of Veronica buckets, the daily checking of students’ temperatures and Covid-19 protocol notices placed at vantage points.

The schools visited were very responsive to the Covid-19 protocols. The general school atmosphere was calm and steady.