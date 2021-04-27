Svani Group Supports Boys’ Brigade Gala

Foh Amoaning (2nd L), Dr. Tetteh, and an executive of Svani (L) pose with the truck

Ahead of their Gala and Knockout competition, Svani Group Limited, dealers in global vehicles, generators, auto leasing and sales, has rallied support for the Boys’ Brigade (BB), Ghana.

Few days ago, the automobile giants donated a brand new Mahindra Supro Maxitruck T6 to the president of Boys’ Brigade, Ghana, Moses Foh Amoaning at its Lashibi-Sakumono office.

Receiving the truck together with renowned evangelist Lawrence Tetteh, who is a patron of BB, the president expressed thanks to management of Svani Group for the gesture.

He said, “We are most grateful for this gesture, it will help us a great deal in our forthcoming football gala and knockout competition.

“The vehicle would be used for our purpose of advancing the Kingdom of God.”

CEO of Svani Group, Thomas Svanikier, said the gesture forms part of his outfit’s quest to support sports and other sectors of the country.

He commended lawyer Foh Amoaning and Dr. Tetteh for the initiative and their efforts.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum