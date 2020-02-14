Table Tennis Gets Boost

Mawuko Afadzinu

President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mawuko Afadzinu, is optimistic the sport will get to its desired pedestal.

And as part of plans to realise that dream, he told the press on Tuesday that structures are in place for a league system to be staged across the country.

As a result, he has called on stakeholders to sustain the ping-pong revolution momentum to make the sport more attractive.

At a media session and open board clinic at the Accra Table Tennis Centre, Trade Fair (Fantasy Dome), he said, “We must sustain the rate of growth and development of the sport, we must be committed and with all hands on deck, table tennis will be a major avenue for youth employment and generation of great revenue for the state.”

Meanwhile, the newly acquired centre, courtesy the Fantasy Dome, is expected to host the annual Chairman’s Cup which features the nation’s best ping-pong players tomorrow.

The centre houses 32 state-of-the-art tables, 64 rackets and electronic score boards.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum