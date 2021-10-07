TAGG Endorses Business Protection Insurance

David Amoateng (2nd left), Adedayo Arowojolu, Olumide Olatunji (3rd right), Seth Sorgah, Matilda Asante-Asiedu at the product launch

PRESIDENT OF the Traders and Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), David Amoateng, has endorsed the Business Protection Insurance for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises SMEs) in Ghana.

His endorsement came at an SME forum organised by Access Bank Ghana in partnership with Coronation Insurance, to unveil a bundle of insurance offerings for fire, flood, burglary and personal accidents christened “The Business Protection Insurance”.

Mr. Amoateng commended Access Bank for its ever growing interest in meeting the needs of traders and businesses in general and for partnering TAGG.

He challenged Coronation Insurance to move out of its comfort zone into the markets, to educate business owners on insurance. “It’s about time to get out of your offices and hit the ground running. Educate market women and men on insurance because, many people don’t know the importance of insurance and therefore don’t see the need to take one,” he added.

He called on Access Bank to continue to support businesses with soft loans especially as the yuletide approaches to strengthen small scale businesses.

Unveiling the new insurance package together with Olumide Olatunji, MD of Access Bank Ghana, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Group Head, Retail Banking and Seth Sorgah, Head of Sales and Distribution of Coronation Insurance at the forum at the National Theatre in Accra, Adedayo Arowojolu, MD of Coronation Insurance, encouraged business owners to take advantage of the offer to secure their businesses, as recent fires in markets did not spare any person. Insuring goods and wares remained the only sure way to be compensated in such events.

Mr. Sorgah, added that, “Businesses are like human beings; they need to be protected. We have therefore bundled three products into one, to provide holistic protection for you and your wares in the unfortunate incidence of fire, flood, burglary and personal injuries at a very good costs.

Matilda Asante – Asiedu, called on SMEs to secure their businesses with the Business Protection Insurance to avert the unfortunate situations that befall many in times of fire, flood, burglary and personal accidents.

Shedding more light on digital solutions and banking products the bank offers, Jones Darmoe, Zonal Head, Business Banking for Access Bank, noted that banking solutions had been made available to customers and stressed the need for customers to utilise them.

“Our gamut of banking solutions have been made accessible to all customers through various channels provided for our cherished customers. ‘Our instant Business loan is a must get for all businesses with flexible repayment terms. In addition, our digital solutions available comprise the prepaid Card which allows customers to load any amount of money to make controlled payments and purchases both within and outside Ghana,” Mr Darmoe noted.

A business desk report