Take Sports Serious…Ellembelle DCE

The DCE presenting a trophy to one of the students

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, has encouraged students to take their individual sport talents seriously, as it is also a great means of building a meaningful career and a future for one’s self and the country.

He believes that there are many talented sports students in the Nzema area who must be unearthed and polished to become superstars.

He pointed out that sports could bring the country more revenue if it is given the needed attention.

To this end, he said, the Ellembelle District Assembly supported the maiden Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Games in the area with GH¢10,000.

The DCE was speaking to journalists at the maiden TVET Games in the Nzema zone of the Western Region.

The participating schools included Kikam Technical Institute, Axim Technical, Abura Technical and Charlotte Dolphin Technical Institutes.

They competed in soccer, volleyball, handball, netball and table tennis.

The competitive nature of the games drew a lot of the townsfolk who thronged the Kikam Technical School Park to witness the game.

The DCE congratulated the winners of the various disciplines and encouraged the losing schools to prepare well for the next competition.

He urged the students to also take their studies seriously since modern sports go hand in hand with academics.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Esiama