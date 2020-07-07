Taking Students Away From Accra Girls Is Not A Good Option – Minister

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Government has indicated that the decision by parents to withdraw their wards from the Accra Girls Senior High School after some students, a teacher and spouse tested positive for coronavirus is not in the right direction.

At least six students, a teacher and spouse have been confirmed covid-19 positive.

The confirmation of the cases caused panic among teachers, leading to some parents reportedly withdrawing their wards

But Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the withdrawal of students from the school is not the best option.

He says everything possible is being done to ensure that students are not in harm’s way.

According to him

“We understand that in the midst of all the anxieties it’s difficult for students to learn.”

The Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service on Monday night, July 6, 2020 issued a joint statement confirming the outbreak of Coronavirus at the Accra Girls Senior High Schools.

The statement says as at July 6, 2020, six students, a teacher and spouse had been confirmed as positive for Covid19 in Accra Girls Senior High School.

It noted a team of experts from Ghana Health Service at various levels led by national officers and their colleagues from Ghana Education Service have been to the school to put in the necessary control measures.

The statement noted that the necessary steps have been taken and the six confirmed students , the teacher and spouse been taken to a treatment center for further management and are currently doing well.

It says all contacts of confirmed cases have been identified and separated from non-contacts; testing of all contacts of confirmed cases have started.

By Melvin Tarlue