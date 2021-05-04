Takoradi Hospital Male Ward Refurbished

The refurbished male ward

The Sekondi-Takoradi Progressive Club Global has refurbished the male ward of the Takoradi Hospital as their contribution towards the improvement of healthcare delivery at the hospital.

The club is a non-profit making group made up of residents of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis based abroad, and they have been supporting the development and welfare of the people in the metropolis.

The club recently renovated the female ward of the hospital which involved tiling, patching of cracked walls, painting, fixing of louvre blades, replacement of mosquito nets, repainting and provision of two television sets.

The President of the club, Ewurabena Ampah said “we are also ready to support our communities in order to see Sekondi-Takoradi flourish and prosper once again.”

Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, described the initiative by the group as a step in the right direction.

He said the group had set a good example of giving back what the society gave to them, adding “This is in order.”

He said it was not right to always wait for the government to initiative projects in the local communities and that the people could harness the resources from the local people to address local needs.

“The central government cannot do it all, so let us all contribute our quota to help achieve the Ghana that we all want to see,” he added.

The Administrator of the hospital, Rev. Osei Boateng, praised the group for the initiative, and called on other philanthropists and organisations to also come to the aid of the health facility.

He pointed out that the hospital, which used to be called ‘European Hospital’, constructed about 91 years ago, now serves residents in the metropolis and beyond but not a single ward had been added to the hospital after the Europeans handed it over.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi