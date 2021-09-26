Takoradi ‘Missing’ Woman Twerks Sexy With Fake Pregnancy

The 28-Year-Old Takorad woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah who is currently in Police grips for faking her pregnancy and subsequent kidnapping has long been twerking with her supposed pregnancy to amazement of the public.

Latest video of the embattled lady in circulation captured her twerking ‘wild’ with her supposed baby bump.

This was during a mini family celebration long before her brouhaha.

The video has come out less than 24 hours after she reportedly confessed to the police that she faked the pregnancy and her kidnapping.

Josephine has gone from being a victim of kidnapping to now a suspect of staging her own kidnapping.

She is expected to be arraigned before a Ghanaian court by the police in the coming days.

In the video, she gave a pulsating twerk performance with her butt facing the camera. She seductively moved her hips with an obvious ease to Kuami Eugene’s turn-up song while she was being cheered by people around.

Though she was wearing a maxi dress, her moves were wild enough to make her sexy backside visible, raising suspicion about the pregnancy.

Josephine who was allegedly pregnant, went missing after an alleged routine morning walk from the Amanoo road to the Paa Grant Roundabout in Takoradi on Thursday, September 16, 2021, but did not return.

She has since been trending in the news. A search party was convened after her mother claimed that she received a call from an unknown person who said they could not use her for what they intended, hence asking for ransom before freeing her.

However, she resurfaced on Tuesday at Axim in the Western Region without her alleged pregnancy or baby.

She had claimed that she delivered the same day she went missing. But upon further investigations, she reportedly confessed to faking both the pregnancy and the kidnapping, making a her suspect in a charge of deceit of a public officer.