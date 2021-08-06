Takyi Picks His Bronze Medal

Takyi, with GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, displaying his medal. With them are some Team Ghana members

Ghana’s Samuel Takyi was yesterday decorated with the bronze medal he won at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Takyi defeated Colombia’s David Ceiber Aviler in a 3-2 split point decision to end the country’s 29-year Olympic medal drought.

The feat places him among the five Olympians to have won medals for Ghana and the fourth boxer after Clement Quartey (Silver), Eddie Blay Snr, and Prince Amartey.

Ghana’s U-23 soccer side, the Black Meteors also won bronze at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, the first ever football medal at that level on the continent.

From The Sports Desk