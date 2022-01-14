Tamale Central Hospital Staff Under Investigation Over “Chop Chop”

Dr. Mahamudu Mbiniwaya with one of the fake receipts

The Medical Superintendent of the Tamale Central Hospital, Dr. Mahamudu Mbiniwaya, has revealed that some staff of the hospital are under investigation for alleged stealing.

According to him, the said staff work at the laboratory and theater departments of the hospital but declined to mention their names since the issue is still under investigation.

He claimed that the staff was caught with fake printed receipts that they issue to clients at the blind side of the hospital’s management.

“They have their receipt that is issued to clients and now there’s no money and when clients come for services they say we don’t have this we don’t have that so all these people are facing the disciplinary committee.”

Mr. Mbiniwaya disclosed that the criminal activities of the staff have greatly affected health care delivery at the hospital.

He lamented that when staff indulges in such criminal activities and they are caught they run to chiefs and opinion leaders to plead on their behalf and appeal to the chiefs and other opinion leaders to allow such people to face the law.

The Tamale Central hospital is one of the major hospitals in the Northern region aside from the Tamale Teaching hospital.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale