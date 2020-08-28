Tamale Children’s Home Supervisor Grabbed for Allegedly Stealing 2 Goats, 1 Sheep, Provisions

The stolen items at the Nyohini chiefs palace

The supervisor of the Tamale Children’s Home, Madam Mawulorm Afelete has been arrested for allegedly stealing food items belonging to the children’s home.

Some of the items are two goats , one sheep, smoked meat, two packs of oil , key soap one box, one Omo box , two cartoon of milk, two bags of rice, pampers, Tissue , Tin fish three boxes and bottled water packs.

The Assemblyman for the Nyohini South Electoral Area , Yakubu Hamza told DGN Online that he received a call that the children’s home supervisor had stolen some items from the home and trying to transport them.

According to him, he rushed to the Lorry station with his boys and arrested the supervisor with the items.

He indicated that they sent the items and the supervisor to the Nyohini chief’s palace and the police were called to come for the suspect.

Mr. Hamza however revealed that he had received several calls about the children’s home supervisor’s habit of stealing food items belonging to the home.

“ residents wanted me to go and sack her from the home for stealing items from the home but I told them they can’t just suspect someone of a crime and just sack her so I told them until we catch her we can’t sack her.”

Meanwhile , the Nyohini chiefs palace has called for the Tamale Children’s Home supervisor to be sacked with immediate effect.

The Tamale Children’s Home supervisor is currently in police custody assisting in investigation.

FROM Eric Kombat,Tamale