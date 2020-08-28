Nigeria Delays Resumption Of International Flights

The resumption of international flights to Nigeria has been delayed, the Nigerian Government has announced.

International flights were expected to return to Nigeria from August 29, 2020, but has been moved to September 5, 2020.

At the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday, August 27, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, announced the new date.

Mr Nuhu said while airlines and airports were ready to operate, other non-aviation logistics were not and this has necessitated the one-week extension.

“We have other non-aviation logistics we are still working on, mostly the COVID-19 protocol tests and online platform. We need to get this ready,” he said.

“In due course, we will be announcing the protocols for the resumptions and we will be giving further details. Hopefully early next week, we will release this,” Nuhu says.

Nigeria closed its airspace to international travel on March 23, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

By Melvin Tarlue