Tamale Girl Tops In Law At UPSA

September 7, 2022

 

Naziha Amin Gombilla

Naziha Amin Gombilla has graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) with a First Class in Law.

The young native of Tamale has attracted countless accolades from various circles for especially being the first to grab a First Class since the tertiary institution commenced that programme.

Over the weekend, she graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), with a First Class in Law with a recorded CGPA of 3.72.

Her valedictory speech attracted applause.

