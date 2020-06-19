Tamale High Court Grants 18 Separatists GH 40,000 Bail

The Tamale High Court judge Richard Kogyapwah has granted 18 suspected Western Togoland separatists bail of an amount of GHC 40,000 each with two sureties.

The lawyers of the accused persons, Abdul Rauf, Jonathan Laari and Sylvester Isaang pleaded with the court that their clients should be granted bail arguing that they were law abiding citizens and have respected the bail terms of the Yendi circuit court where they stood trial perviously and for that matter granting them bail will not affect the case.

The Northern Regional Chief State Attorney, Salia Abdul Quddus, argued that even though the accused persons reported to court after their bail at the Yendi Circuit court, it was not a guarantee, adding that they do not stay at the same place and pleaded with the court to remand them.

The Tamale High court judge granted the request of the accused persons lawyers by granting them bail.

They were however ordered by the Tamale High Court to report at the Bimbilla police station every Tuesday.

The accused persons have been charged with four counts namely summoning persons to a meeting of a prohibited organizations contrary to section 2(1)(a) of prohibited organization Act,1976, Attending a meeting of a prohibited organizations contrary to section 2(1)(b) of prohibited organizations Act,1976, inviting persons to support an prohibited organizations contrary to section 2(1)(f) or prohibited organizations Act,1976 and Membership of a prohibited organizations contrary to section 2(1)(i) or prohibited organizations Act,1976.

The accused persons are expected to reappear in court on July 1.

The accused persons are Baagi Jato aged 100, Ubor Dakoja Michael, 37 years old, Niyami Bolbilla II 56 years old, Taabo Nyoo 75 years old, Tibini Mpoamo 60 years old, Tamanja Kubaja 50 years, Bilimoh Penaja 40 years, Dakoja David 35 years, Dawuni Kwaku Liforn and Uborfoni Emmanuel 49 both 49 years.

Others are Baananyi Tibuba abd Unaaja Mgachem both 60 years, Yawkuma Maanyiwu 25yrs, Umoate Mpua 25 years, Evans Nayami 25 years, Jato Naputa 23 years, Naayemi Joshua 33 years and Jangabe Kwame 49 years.

It will be recall that police in Bimbilla received intelligence which led to the arrest of the accused persons when they were holding a meeting at Dipaah Old Primary School in Bimbilla , in the Nanumba North municipality with the aim of separating themselves from Ghana to form their own State.

It is alleged separatist group went through Yendi to Bimbilla to recruit some youths for their activities.

They were earlier arraigned before the Yendi circuit court presided over by His Lordship, Anthony Aduku Aidoo, and granted bail.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale