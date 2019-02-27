Tamale Teaching Hospital Gets Governing Body

Tamale Teaching Hospital

An 11- member governing body for the Tamale Teaching Hospital has been inaugurated .

The members of the board include Mr. Mahmoud Hamid(Chairman), Dr. David Zawumya Kolbilla, Prof. Francis A. Abantanga, Mr. George A. Atampugre, Dr. Abass Adam, Mrs. Dangnikuu Evelyn-Eda.

Others are Mr. Kuuri Karim, Pham. Hamid Abdulai, Nana Agyei Mensah, Justice Eric Baah and Clara Tia Sulemana.

The facility has operated without a governing body for nearly 2 years.

The hospitals activities such as employment , procurement and other related operations were therefore halted due to the lack of a governing body.

The health minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu sworn in the members of the governing body.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu called on the hospital’s governing body to work hard to restore the good imagine of the facility from the bad press it had received over the period.

He warned the youth of the region to desist from taking the law into their own hands by storming the facility to cause disturbances anytime they have issues with the hospital’s authority.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed appealed to the governing body to enhance health delivery in the region.

Mr. Saeed stated that with the inauguration of the governing body, he would make sure that management of the facility ensure that the facility will be rebranded to boost confidence of the people in the region about the facility.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale