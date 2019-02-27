Battor Hospital Gets Pathology Lab

President of Tema Rotary unveiling the signpost together with some Rotarians.

THE ROTARY Club of Tema, has secured funding to construct an ultra-modern pathology laboratory for the Battor Catholic Hospital in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The project when completed, will help in the diagnosis of disease based on the analysis of bodily fluids such as blood and urine, as well as tissues, using the tools of chemistry, clinical microbiology, hematology and molecular.

President of Tema Rotary Club, RP Alexandre Akrofi made this known when the Club unveiled a signpost at Community 5 Traffic Light dubbed ‘Rotary Avenue’ to deepen awareness of the Club in Tema.

According to him, the Rotary Club of Tema, founded in 1965 believes that citizenry have shared responsibility to take action on the world’s most persistent issues hence the collaboration with an organisation in Germany to build the laboratory.

“We work together with each other to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economics,” he explained.

He called on Ghanaians to live in peace with each other, adding that Rotary is aimed at providing humanitarian services to people and community.

For her part, the President of Rotary Club of Meridian, Elvina Owusu Afriyie appealed to Ghanaians to live in peace with one another and eschew violence for development of the nation.

Caption: President of Tema Rotary unveiling the signpost together with some Rotarians.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema