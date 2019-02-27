NPP To Meet NDC Over Vigilantes

THE NEW Patriotic Party is said to be taking steps in meeting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to dialogue on how to bring a lasting solution to the political vigilantism menace in the country.

President Akufo-Addo whilst delivering his third State of The Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday February 21, 2019, called on both parties to meet and find solutions to the vigilantism menace.

That followed the killing of NDC member in Kumasi by the ‘Hawks,’ a militia group linked to the NDC, as well as the shooting incident during the January 31, 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Mr. Akufo-Addo had told both parties that should they refuse to meet, he would pass a legislation to deal with the canker.

But National Organizer of the NPP, Sammy Awuku told journalists on Wednesday, February 27, in Accra that his party was making efforts to reach the NDC over the matter.

He said National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay had reached out to the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on three occasions.

However, he urged the NDC to agree that it was also part of the vigilantism menace in the country.

BY Melvin Tarlue