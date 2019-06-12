Tamale Technical Varsity Gets Governing Council

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, has inaugurated the Governing Council of Tamale Technical University (TTU) in the Northern Region.

Members of the Governing Council took the oath of office and oath of secrecy administered by the Minister.

The 16-member TTU Governing Council is chaired by Dr Al-Hassan Emil Abdulai.

The Minister tasked the members to work hard to advance the cause of the new status of the institution.

He said “if there is the need for statutes to be amended, please let the National Council for Tertiary Education know about it”.

He, therefore, charged the Governing Council to work within their mandate and refrain from introducing programmes without consulting NCTE and NAB.