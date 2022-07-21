Tarkwa Stadium 73% Complete

The stadium under construction

Works on the reconstruction of the ‘Tarkwa Na Aboso’ (T&A) Stadium in the Western Region is almost complete.

The 10,400 seating capacity stadium being constructed by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa mine under the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, is 73 per cent complete.

The stadium, when completed in December this year, will serve as the home venue for premier league side Medeama SC.

The stadium will have a VIP lounge, spectators’ stand, dressing rooms for teams, match officials, a commentary box, conference rooms, an emergency and medical centre and a control and doping room.

The pitch would also have a perimeter wall and inner perimeter fence, floodlights, an electronic score board and a standby generator, car parking space, and a gymnasium.

Other facilities under construction include a physiotherapy and first aid office.

This was made known during a media tour of the project as part of a press soiree organised by the mining company.

Project Manager of Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Roger Adama, explained that the stadium is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility in the country.

He stressed that the stadium is being reconstructed to meet international standards.

Adolph Amevor, Project Manager of Micheletti Company, assured that his outfit would work hard to complete the project on schedule.

The contractor for the project is Micheletti Construction Limited.