Voting Begins For Ghana Music Awards UK

Kwesi Ernest

After announcing nominees for this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK), the organisers, Alordia Promotions and West Coast, have announced that voting has started and fans can now start voting for their favourites.

According to the event director, Ernest Kwesi Ennin, the voting system is in three folds: the board, the academy and the public.

For the public (popular) awards, the board has 30% voting power, the academy has 30% voting power, leaving the public with 40% majority voting power.

According to him, the nominees who have been nominated in the various categories will have the opportunity to vote for themselves as well as urge their supporters or fans to vote for them.

As it stands, the question ‘who wins what?’ can be heavily influenced by true fans; fans who don’t only cheer their artistes on, but fans who also vote their favourite artistes to victory.

The event director mentioned that SMS voting can be done via Vodafone, MTN and Airtel/Tigo with a short code to be released soon. Additionally, online voting can be done for free via the GMA-UK official website.

Meanwhile, the date for the main event still remains October 29 at the Royal Palace Hall in UK.

The event is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the progress of Ghana’s music industry.

Various top artistes would be competing in various categories, which include the Gospel Song of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, Hip Hop Song of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Artiste of the Year among others.

By George Clifford Owusu