‘I Want To Collaborate With Kofi Kinaata’

Rose Adjei

Sensational gospel songstress, Rose Adjei, has declared her readiness to do a song with highlife artiste Kofi Kinaata because he carries himself well.

In an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM, Rose Adjei mentioned Kofi Kinaata as her best collaboration pick with a secular artiste.

“I want to collaborate with him because he’s a Fante, and I’m also Fante,” she said.

Rose Adjei, advancing her assertion, described Kofi Kinaata as a decent act.

“I love his humility and simplicity. We used to say if you don’t wear dreadlocks, you can’t penetrate the music industry, but with his decency, he has made it.

“And his lyrical content is classic. For these reasons, if he calls me to pen down something with him, I would love it,” she concluded.

Rose Adjei is out with a new song dubbed ‘Na God’.