Tarzan Predicts Coup D’état For Ghana?

Charles Wereko-Brobby

Former Chief Executive Officer of Volta River Authority (VRA) Charles Wereko-Brobby, aka Tarzan appears to be calling for military takeover in Ghana.

Wereko-Brobby on his Facebook page Eyetarzan Anokyenana, launched into euphoria over the recent military coups in Mali and Guinea Conakry predicting similar destabilization for Ghana.

He appears to have an idea about a plot to destabilize the country.

The secret oppositionist of the current President appears to be unsatisfied with the governing style of the president and wants him out no matter what.

His comment comes on the background of a military takeover of power through undemocratic means in Mali and Guinea.

In a social media, specifically a Facebook post which has attracted over 100 comments, Wereko-Brobby stated a day after the military takeover in Guinea that Ghana may be the next destination after the coup in the two Francophone countries.

According bro him, “#Mali!, #Guinea! Ghana? Militarization of the union?”

This post from the self-styled energy expert has attracted a lot of mix reactions from his Facebook followers as some Ghanaians were of strong opinion that the former VRA boss could pull off such a mission, and others condemned any non-democratic means of changing government in Ghana.

It would be recalled that there was said to be a plot in Ghana by a group who was targeting the presidency with the ultimate aim of destabilizing the country.

However, the security agencies foiled the attempt to create instability in Ghana in September 22, 2019

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information, at the time said government had monitored activities of the plotters for 15 months, culminating in the arrest of three plotters and seizure of weapons.

According to the Ghanaian government, a group known as Take Action Ghana (TAG), was working to recruit and radicalise a base of young people against the political authorities, under the guise of “nation-building”.

The government statement said it had arrested the group’s leaders, identified as Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu.

The government claims the group was plotting with serving military officers, procure weapons, take over key installations and secure funding, with an aim of taking over government.

By Vincent Kubi