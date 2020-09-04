Tatale Chief Endorses 4More4Nana

Obore Gariba Yankosor with his elders

The Paramount Chief of the Tatale Traditional Area, Obore Gariba Yankosor, has called on the people of the Tatale constituency to re-elect President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to do more for the Tatale-Sanguli district.

According to him, since the Akufo-Addo-led administration took over power, the area has benefited in a number of projects which has reduced the infrastructure deficit in the district.

“ construction of a six classroom block for the Tatale Agric SHS, construction of a six classroom block for Wongloni, construction of maternity ward for the Tatale hospital , opening of feeder roads linking communities to the district capital among other infrastructure projects .”

The Paramount Chief commended government for its flagship policies and programmes initiated since assuming power for which the district has received its fair share which includes Free SHS, PFJ, 1V1D, among others.

“I wish to on behalf of the chiefs and people of Tatale-Sanguli district to express our appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President , Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia for the numerous live changing policies they have initiated and implemented to improve the lives of the good people of the district.”

The chief however appealed to government for the construction of the Yendi-Tatale Highway adding that during the raining season most of the roads linking the area to communities are cut off making it difficult for farmers to transport their farm produce to the market.

He again appealed to governments to connect some communities in the district to the national grid saying out of 170 communities in the district only a handful are connected with o the national grid.

The Paramount Chief of the Tatale Traditional Area made this known when Vice President , Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him in Tatale.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tatale