TaTU Holds Graduation for 1,366 Students

The Vice Chancellor of the Tamale Technical University(TaTU) , Professor Abass Braimah addressing the congregation

The Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has held its 4th congregation since it became a full flesh university.

A total of 1,366 students graduated in various courses of study from the University.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the Tamale Technical University(TaTU), Professor Abass Braimah, advised the graduands to put the skills acquired through their training into practice by establishing their businesses rather than waiting for the government to create jobs for them.

He also entreated the graduands to become good ambassadors of the University and called on them to join the school alumni so that they can contribute to the development of the institution.

Professor Abass appealed to the government to ensure the completion of some developmental projects abandoned in the school adding that when completed it will enhance the training of more students in the institution.

Dr. Ahmed Jinapor, who represented the guest of honor, Professor Mohammed Salifu, Director General of Ghana, Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), indicated that the government is committed to solving the the infrastructural problem confronting various tertiary institutions across the country.

“GETFund as part of processes of completing all uncompleted GETFund projects have received approval from parliament to absorb such projects and complete same within 18 months upon start.”

Dr. Ahmed revealed that plans are far advanced to acquire 2-dozen pickup vehicles for the ten Technical Universities in the country.

He congratulated the graduands and ask them to be good ambassadors of the University.

In an interview with DGN Online, the overall best student, Abala Vincent Mbabila, expressed his excitement and also encouraged his college students who are still in school to take their studies seriously.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale