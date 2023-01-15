Taxi Driver Arrested For Killing Wife

A commercial vehicle driver who allegedly killed his wife at Oyoko a suburb of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital over the weekend is currently in the grips of the Police.

The suspect fled after committing the heinous crime and was grabbed at a hideout by the Police at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The suspect, Micheal Abeiku Hagan allegedly slashed the wife, Gifty Tetteh, 26 years old to death with a cutlass.

The couple’s marriage was fraught with incessant misunderstanding and threats of death.

According to reports, there have been ugly incidents between the two following the decision to take back a taxi cab the deceased’s mother bought for the suspect.

The taxi cab was taken from the suspect due to his inability to take good care of the vehicle which was supposed assist the family.

The suspect reportedly threatened to kill the wife many times, after he attempted to poison her food some time ago but the woman detected it and refused to eat.

The marriage broke down for a year and the wife relocated to stay with her mother in the Begoro area.

She however returned after the matter was relatively resolved.

Some family members of the deceased who got wind of the incident on Friday, January 13 at their apartment narrated how the deceased was found on the floor in a blue flower top and a blue shirt in the bedroom inside their apartment at Oyoko New Site.

Upon checks, several cutlass wounds were found on her back, head, forehead, fingers, hands, and legs.

The Uncle of the victim, Akwasi also said “There was some misunderstanding between the suspect and the now deceased wife which came to me, and I listened to both of them. The woman said the husband had been threatening that he will kill her and commit suicide”.

He explained that “So I was not happy and decided to let them separate for a year to resolve the matter for peace to prevail but the woman left for her mother’s place for Christmas. I was waiting for them to return so that I take a decision only to be told that the woman returned on Friday and has been killed this dawn”.

One Pastor, Eric Addo, who knew about the incident said “The man came to me a few days ago to report a marital issue he wished I address between him and the wife who was our church member”.

According to him, “But the woman traveled, so I was waiting for her to return so that I call both parties for us to resolve the issue amicably. Sadly, we have lost a woman. I am deeply shocked.”

After the incident, the case was immediately reported to the Police, who swiftly arrived at the scene to commence their investigations.

The body of the deceased had since been deposited at the St Joseph Hospital morgue for autopsy and further investigation.

The suspect and the deceased have three children.

-BY Daniel Bampoe