T’di Chamber Sets Up e-Commerce Platform

THE WESTERN Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has launched the first-ever digital platform through which businesses can connect with a vast network of potential traders and buyers in Ghana and the rest of the world.

The platform – www.chambersmarket.com – is an initiative of the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI).

He said that Government will continue to collaborate with the private sector to create more jobs for the unemployed youth.

In addition to enabling businesses to trade online, it aims at promoting and facilitating trade among STCCI members and other businesses worldwide.

The Regional Minister said the initiative connected with the government’s agenda for jobs creation because the more market access were open, the more companies would employ more workers.

He encouraged businesses to use the platform to help fast-track trading effectively both locally and internationally.

“This product is our own form of Alibaba (e-Commerce industry) and it is made in Takoradi. It welcomes all kinds of businesses, both private and government sectors,” he added.

Vincent Annan, Chief Executive Officer of the STCCI, explained that STCCI was a registered independent business association which promoted the commercial and industrial interests of small and large companies.

He said the digital economy is for all economic transactions that occur on the internet and an economy that focuses on digital technologies.

According to him, the last 15 years had seen the tremendous growth of digital platforms and their influence on the lives of the people.

He called on the members of the business community to take advantage of the portal.

Nii Kpani Addy, Deputy CEO, also called on the business community within and outside the region to embrace the digital economy and do their business online so they would be open to the global community.

He noted that the businesses that adopted the internet and embraced online business in the last decade have flourished.

“Direct selling, buying, distribution and marketing have all become easier due to the digital economy,” he added.

