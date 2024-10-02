Teachers Abort Demonstration

The leadership of Teacher Unions at the pre-tertiary level of education in the country unanimously agreed to suspend its intended demonstration which should have taken place yesterday.

The suspension of the demonstration followed hours of meeting with the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the leadership of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the leaders of the Teacher Unions in Accra on Monday.

After listening to the leadership of the unions, the Education Minister explained to them the state of the various issues that have led to the union’s decision to embark on the demonstration.

On the issue of the payment of allowances for teachers in deprived areas, the minister made available documents from his ministry to the Ministry of Finance preparing to effect the payment following the validation of Teacher Unions.

The Education Minister also informed the unions that government had fulfilled its promise by increasing by 100 per cent the Professional Development Allowance (PDA) and also effecting the payment in September.

Present at the meeting were the leaders of the Teacher Unions, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH) and management of the Ghana Education Service.

Leadership of the unions urged their members to stay away from the said demonstration since their issues were being addressed to their satisfaction.