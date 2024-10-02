Flokefama, Others Sign MoU

On September 28, 2024, Flokefama Company Limited marked a significant achievement in its efforts to promote standardisation in the in-vitro diagnostics field in Ghana and beyond.

This milestone was reached through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leadership of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) and the board of directors of the Society of Medical Laboratory Managers, Ghana (SMLM-G).

The MoU outlines a collaborative partnership between the parties, focusing on joint ventures that will foster mutual benefits. Under this agreement, Flokefama will offer platforms for continuous professional development and the enhancement of medical laboratory practices across Ghana.

In return, GAMLS and SMLM-G will work alongside Flokefama to ensure the standardisation of diagnostic procedures across the country, particularly by endorsing standardised diagnostic test kits, as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, the partnership includes plans to establish a research laboratory, which will serve professionals in the field as well as students. Flokefama’s promotion of the Biozek brand of products from Holland, which the company distributes, will also receive support from GAMLS and SMLM-G through thorough research findings that may be shared with policymakers.

Dr. Abu Abudu Rahaman, President of GAMLS, expressed deep gratitude to Flokefama’s management for their significant contributions to addressing challenges in the diagnostics field.

He praised Flokefama’s leadership, especially following his return from a health summit in China, a trip sponsored entirely by Flokefama.

Dr. David Sackey, Board Chairman of SMLM-G, shared his optimism regarding the partnership, emphasising his appreciation for Flokefama’s sponsorship of their annual congress. He also reaffirmed that SMLM-G would reciprocate by endorsing Flokefama’s products.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwabena Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Flokefama, reiterated the company’s commitment to championing standardisation and collaborating with key stakeholders in the healthcare sector to improve health outcomes for the people of Ghana.

He emphasised that this MoU is part of a larger strategic vision to support the growth of the health sector.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Flokefama by Mr. Emmanuel Kwabena Kenney (CEO) and Mrs. Davida Kenney (General Manager).

Dr. Abu Abudu Rahaman (President) and Dr. Jennifer Adolley Annan signed on behalf of GAMLS, while Dr. David Sackey (Board Chairman) and Torgbui Dr. Robert Adedze Kpodo (Board Member) signed for the Society of Medical Laboratory Managers, Ghana.

By Clifford Owusu