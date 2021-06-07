Technical Problem Forces Kamala Harris Plane To Return – Report

US Vice President, Kamala Harris, has seen her plane making a forced return due a technical problem, according to report.

A report by AP said the problem which involved “no immediate safety issue” forced Madam Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

Accordingly, the Air Force Two landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she was quoted as saying.

By Melvin Tarlue